I never dated Mahama – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

She made this revelation after she went live on TV to test for HIV/AIDS.

Joyce, the nursing mother who has been in Germany for over a year now came back to Ghana a few weeks ago with a mission.

She stated that one of the reasons her contract with the AIDS Commission was terminated was because of jealousy.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, former HIV/AIDS ambassador Pulse Ghana

She said "They didn’t know I will go far with my duties, I did my work so well that it attracted other firms outside Ghana who wanted to work with me and they didn't like it.

"My children are going through a lot, they cannot go to school; I recall one day my son came home from school saying that I should stop the HIV project because they call him the ‘AIDS boy’ in school."

"Just recently, my daughter, who got admission into a school, was sent home because according to a mail sent to me by the authorities they read on the internet that I have HIV. My question is should a child be denied access to education because of HIV even if it is true?