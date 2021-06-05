RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I never dated Mahama – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

"I have nothing to do with him, he is not my friend, he has not given me any money ever before.

"The only time we got to meet while I was serving as an AIDS ambassador was when we were launching something," former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has said on her alleged relationship with former President John Mahama.

She made this revelation after she went live on TV to test for HIV/AIDS.

Joyce, the nursing mother who has been in Germany for over a year now came back to Ghana a few weeks ago with a mission.

She stated that one of the reasons her contract with the AIDS Commission was terminated was because of jealousy.

She said "They didn’t know I will go far with my duties, I did my work so well that it attracted other firms outside Ghana who wanted to work with me and they didn't like it.

"My children are going through a lot, they cannot go to school; I recall one day my son came home from school saying that I should stop the HIV project because they call him the ‘AIDS boy’ in school."

"Just recently, my daughter, who got admission into a school, was sent home because according to a mail sent to me by the authorities they read on the internet that I have HIV. My question is should a child be denied access to education because of HIV even if it is true?

"Yes, I made a mistake by taking on this task and I didn’t know it will hurt my children this way. My children do not have anything in their blood. I want my life and my children’s back and that is why I am going to all these lengths to clear the air," she revealed.

