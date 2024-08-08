Ketu South residents hold protest over outrageous electricity bills

Unprecedented Bills

Several households and small business owners are reporting outstanding bills ranging from GHC2,000 to GHC10,000, with some commercial entities facing charges as high as GHC19,000 to GHC40,000. These figures, they claim, are grossly disproportionate to their usage.

“I use a fridge, fan, and three bulbs at home. My monthly bills for the whole of last year were not above GHC100, but recently, ECG stopped bringing bills for two months and the next time they came, the figure rose to GHC2,151,” one aggrieved customer reported to Starrfm.com.gh.

Janet, who runs a small hairdressing shop in Denu, echoed this sentiment, pointing to her modest equipment—a hairdryer, a ceiling fan, and a bulb—and lamenting that her bill exceeds GHC2,000. “I don’t even make that much because I am the only person here, no apprentice,” she said.

Calls for Change

Frustrated by the lack of response to their complaints, the demonstrators are demanding an audit of the ECG's billing mechanisms and meters. Edem Mensah Viglo, one of the protest organisers, emphasised the need for transparency and accuracy.

“The reason the Electricity Company of Ghana has fixed energy meters in our premises as a measuring instrument is to measure what we consume. It is therefore unreasonable to have these energy meters in our homes to measure our daily consumption but still, we are receiving outrageous bills in the name of Predictive or Estimated Bills,” he stated.

The protesters have put forward several demands:

Suspension, replacement, or modification of the problematic billing software to ensure accurate meter readings and billings.

Immediate halt to the disconnection of customers with billing errors until the issues are resolved.

Option for customers to choose prepaid meters.

Comprehensive audit of meters in the Denu District to address the presence of illegal meters from Togo and Nigeria.

Seeking Resolution

Following the protest, representatives were allowed to meet with the ECG management. District Manager Timothy Affrem received their petition and assured them that the company would address the concerns raised.

The issue of overbilling by the ECG is not isolated to Ketu South but affects several areas in Southern Volta, where residents remain on post-paid meters following the introduction of the spot-billing software.

As the situation unfolds, residents hope their actions will prompt the ECG to implement fairer billing practices and improve customer service.