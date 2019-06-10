According to him, some people may be behind the kidnappings only to make the government unpopular.

Abductions and violent crime toward foreigners are rare in Ghana, but appear to be on the rise in recent months.

In April, an Indian man was abducted in Kumasi by an armed gang demanding a cash ransom. He was rescued by the police.

In the same month, a consular-general from Estonia was also reportedly kidnapped in the capital, Accra, but was also rescued by police.

The managers of Canada's diplomatic and consular relations, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) have confirmed that two Canadians have been kidnapped in Ghana.

The two Canadian women, according to reports were abducted at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Between August 2018 and January 2019, three young women were kidnapped at Takoradi in the Western region.

However, nothing has since been heard after the police held a press conference that the missing girls have been found with parents of the kidnapped girls still soliciting answers from the police.

Dr Vladmir Antwi-Danso speaking on the development said the latest kidnappings reflect global security threats adding the recent kidnapping is an attempt to make the president look bad.

Speaking on Joy TV, the security analyst said "Ghana being what it is, mind you... are we sure some people are not hiding the truth somewhere, are you sure some people are not supporting this one way or the other [local people], just to make it seem like the place is insecure.

"It is possible, I am not saying it is happening, but I haven't seen $10,000 before, but supposing, keep these girls for two days and get $10,000 I will do it somehow, I'm not saying that is the truth. It's possible within our setup where corruption is this high and in the eyes of the international community, we could always do something to disturb the government, I am not saying it is happening but supposing, if somebody wants to make Nana Akufo-Addo look bad in the eyes of the public for the next elections."