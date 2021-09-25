RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Takoradi woman arrested for faking her kidnap and pregnancy

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the 29-year-old woman who was kidnapped and found by the Police and later confessed that she was not pregnant has been arrested for faking her kidnap story.

29-year-old pregnant woman
29-year-old pregnant woman

She was examined by a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region to ascertain if indeed she was pregnant.

After her discharge from the hospital, the Takoradi divisional Police command arrested and detained her.

The woman has, however, asked forgiveness amidst uncontrollable tears from her husband Michael Simons who appears to be innocent and in a state of shock.

Josephine Panyin Mensah
Josephine Panyin Mensah Pulse Ghana

The Medical Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr. Joseph Tambil told Takoradi-based Empire FM that the hospital may release the medical report of the suspect to the police on Monday, September 27, 2021.

He said "The Police people are on the grounds and may have spoken to people but at the moment we haven't issued a formal report to the Police. And I’m not in a position to confirm if she was pregnant or not until our report is given to the appropriate quarters."

