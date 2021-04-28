Kissi Agyebeng doesn't have the "credentials and weight" to fight corruption - Haruna Iddrisu

He believes the nominee does not have "the credentials and weight" needed for combating corruption.

"Compared to the former Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu, in terms of stature, Mr. Agyebeng is a non-starter, does not have the experience, integrity, and reputation.

"He just does not come close," he told graphiconline.

"You need men of weight and will to fight corruption.

"Mr. Amidu suited perfectly into it but because he will not get the cooperation of the President, he had to bow out," Iddrisu added.

Kissi Agyebeng takes over from Martin Amidu who stepped down as the Special Prosecutor over interference in his work by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the controversial Agyapa Royalties Transaction.