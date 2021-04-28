RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kissi Agyebeng doesn't have the "credentials and weight" to fight corruption - Haruna Iddrisu

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Haruna Iddrisu, the leader of the minority caucus in Parliament has said the newly appointed Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng lacks the credentials to fight corruption in the country.

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu
Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu Pulse Ghana

According to him, the appointment of Kissi Agyebeng to occupy the Office of the Special Prosecutor indicates that President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's NPP government declaration of war on official corruption has failed and added that the government is not serious to fight the canker in the country.

Recommended articles

He believes the nominee does not have "the credentials and weight" needed for combating corruption.

"Compared to the former Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu, in terms of stature, Mr. Agyebeng is a non-starter, does not have the experience, integrity, and reputation.

"He just does not come close," he told graphiconline.

READ MORE: Kissi Agyebeng to be named as the next Special Prosecutor

"You need men of weight and will to fight corruption.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng
Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Pulse Ghana

"Mr. Amidu suited perfectly into it but because he will not get the cooperation of the President, he had to bow out," Iddrisu added.

Kissi Agyebeng takes over from Martin Amidu who stepped down as the Special Prosecutor over interference in his work by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the controversial Agyapa Royalties Transaction.

Amidu alleged that the President attempted to convince him to include a response from the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta in his report which he declined because "that would have compromised my independence as the Special Prosecutor."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]

3 ways to treat acne with onions for flawless skin

Onions