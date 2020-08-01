KNUST which was established in 1952 to champion the nation’s quest to advance in science and technology has over the years conducted an in-person graduation ceremony for its graduates, except this year.

The university has improvised by announcing that its class of 2020 will have their graduation ceremony conducted virtually to avoid any physical contact of the 100s of people who are expected to converge for the occasion.

The Twitter handle of KNUST live, tweeted “JUST IN; KNUST Class of 2020 to graduate virtually”.

Meanwhile, the investiture of the new Vice-Chancellor Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson has been held on Saturday 1st August 2020 at the Great Hall of KNUST

Ghana’s Coronavirus count has reached the 30,000s as the country eases restriction to being life back to normal.