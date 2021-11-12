RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

Authors:

Evans Annang

Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, husband of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, the missing staff of the Lands Commission in Kumasi has been charged for her disappearance.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko
Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

The police accused him of being behind the disappearance of his wife at an Asokwa District Court today.

Recommended articles

According to the police, their investigations have so far revealed a linkage of mobile phone communications to implicate the husband, who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko was reported missing after she allegedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi on August 30, 2021 and did not return.

After Rhodaline allegedly went missing, the husband reported the incident to the police on September 2, 2021.

Rhodaline Amoah
Rhodaline Amoah Pulse Ghana

Communication from her mobile phone allegedly from suspected kidnappers demanding a ransom emanated from a location (cell tower) close to her residence.

A communication from the husband’s phone reporting the incident to some relatives also emanated from a similar location (cell tower), according to the police per their investigations.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing to determine the whereabouts of Rhodaline, who went missing on August 30, 2021.

He is expected to re-appear in court on November 25, 2021.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong walks majestically to receive 3G award despite alleged stroke (video)

Kennedy Agyapong walks majestically to receive 3G award despite alleged stroke (video)

Second-year student of Konongo Odumasi SHS stabs 17-year-old first-year student to death

A bloody knife

Court remands 5 Konongo Odumase High School students for allegedly killing their colleague

Prime suspect in the case

Ghanaians applaud John Dumelo for turning ginger from his farm into ginger paste (photos)

Ghanaians applaud John Dumelo for turning ginger from his farm into ginger paste (photos)