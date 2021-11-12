KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

According to the police, their investigations have so far revealed a linkage of mobile phone communications to implicate the husband, who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko was reported missing after she allegedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi on August 30, 2021 and did not return.

After Rhodaline allegedly went missing, the husband reported the incident to the police on September 2, 2021.

Communication from her mobile phone allegedly from suspected kidnappers demanding a ransom emanated from a location (cell tower) close to her residence.

A communication from the husband’s phone reporting the incident to some relatives also emanated from a similar location (cell tower), according to the police per their investigations.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing to determine the whereabouts of Rhodaline, who went missing on August 30, 2021.