This Ghanaian military awesomely played the flute with his nose at Kofi Annan’s funeral

The final funeral rights of former General Secretary of the United Nations, Kofi Annan was held in Accra, Ghana on Thursday, September 13, 2019.

Dignitaries from around the world met at the Accra International Conference Centre to pay their last respect to Kofi, a man of honour.

The funeral saw a host of tributes and biography being read to tell who Kofi Annan was. In the background were dirge songs played via a flute by the Ghana military.

One of such performers, however, caught the eye for a distinguished way of playing the flute.

An average flute player will probably blow the air from their mouths to give that soothing sound. Not this guy.

The Ghanaian military guy who was on a shift system with a college in playing the flute did what you’ve never seen before.

Check out the video of this military playing the flute with his nose at Kofi Annan’s funeral: