Audit Service staff who helped me to 'fight' Osafo Marfo demoted - Domelevo

He made this known at the Domelevo Accountability Lectures organized by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Foundation on the theme: "Can a public officer fight corruption without political backing".

He said "The Deputy Auditor-General who was in charge of the central government audit which is the ministries audit has been sent to the Ministry of Finance as a director. More or less, he has been brought two steps lower to go and report to the chief directors or the Minister with who his audit had a problem."

According to him, his heart bleeds for the current state of the Audit Service.

"All the people who were associated or identified to have a role to play in the audit of the Ministry of Finance which resulted in the Senior Minister's issue, have had their share," he noted.

Pulse Ghana

In 2020, Domelevo was cited for contempt of Court in an application filed by the lawyer for Osafo Marfo for his refusal to file in court documents based on which he surcharged his client [Osafo-Marfo] and four other public officers.

The former Senior Minister and four other public officers filed an appeal at the High Court in which they asked the court to set aside the AG's decision on disallowance and surcharge against Yaw Osafo-Marfo and the four.

Osafo-Marfo and the four others have filed an application for contempt to commit the AG Daniel Domelevo to prison or for the imposition of any other punishment.

According to the applicants, "the refusal of the respondent(the Auditor-General ) to file in particular the documents on which he based the purported decision against us, exposes his contrived scheme deliberately fashioned to achieve his own invidious agenda and also with a view to preventing the Honourable Court from efficiently ascertaining the full circumstances of our case and effectually ruling on it in terms of Order 54A Rule(1) and (2) of CI 47 pursuant to amendment by CI 102."