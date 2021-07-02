Audit Service staff who helped me to 'fight' Osafo Marfo demoted - Domelevo

He said the Audit Service staff has been demoted adding that one of the workers has been transferred to the Central Region for helping him, in his fight against Osafo Marfo.
Daniel Yao Domelevo, the former Auditor General has revealed that the employees of the Audit Service who helped him to investigate the private firm, Kroll and Associates over the payment of some $1million paid to the latter by the former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo have suffered some punishments.
He made this known at the Domelevo Accountability Lectures organized by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Foundation on the theme: "Can a public officer fight corruption without political backing".
He said "The Deputy Auditor-General who was in charge of the central government audit which is the ministries audit has been sent to the Ministry of Finance as a director. More or less, he has been brought two steps lower to go and report to the chief directors or the Minister with who his audit had a problem."
According to him, his heart bleeds for the current state of the Audit Service.
"All the people who were associated or identified to have a role to play in the audit of the Ministry of Finance which resulted in the Senior Minister's issue, have had their share," he noted.
In 2020, Domelevo was cited for contempt of Court in an application filed by the lawyer for Osafo Marfo for his refusal to file in court documents based on which he surcharged his client [Osafo-Marfo] and four other public officers.
The former Senior Minister and four other public officers filed an appeal at the High Court in which they asked the court to set aside the AG's decision on disallowance and surcharge against Yaw Osafo-Marfo and the four.
Osafo-Marfo and the four others have filed an application for contempt to commit the AG Daniel Domelevo to prison or for the imposition of any other punishment.
According to the applicants, "the refusal of the respondent(the Auditor-General ) to file in particular the documents on which he based the purported decision against us, exposes his contrived scheme deliberately fashioned to achieve his own invidious agenda and also with a view to preventing the Honourable Court from efficiently ascertaining the full circumstances of our case and effectually ruling on it in terms of Order 54A Rule(1) and (2) of CI 47 pursuant to amendment by CI 102."
They added: "the refusal of the respondent to file the relevant documents and a reply contrary to the relevant provisions of the law is a confirmation of our conviction that the Respondent in taking the decision against us and the subsequent resort to media propaganda to damnify us, and disparage our hard-earned reputation, he was actuated by malice and lack of good faith and without any legal basis whatsoever."
