$1m Kroll and Associates contract: A-plus withdraws suit against govt

He is also seeking the court to order Kroll and Associates to refund the monies paid to them with interest at the prevailing Bank of Ghana rates.

The government on September 26, 2017, signed a contract with Kroll Associates for some professional services.

The contract was signed on behalf of the government by Yaw Osafo Marfo, and was to take effect from February 2017.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stated that the contract "was curiously awarded to Kroll and Associates based on an expression of interest by the company."