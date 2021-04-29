RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

$1m Kroll and Associates contract: A-plus withdraws suit against govt

Controversial musician now turned political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has withdrawn his suit against the Attorney General and private firm, Kroll and Associates over the payment of some $1million paid to the latter by the former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo.

In a writ filed at the Supreme Court in 2019, A Plus is seeking a declaration that the decision by the government to pay the said amount to Kroll and Associates was contravened the 1992 constitution.

He is also seeking the court to order Kroll and Associates to refund the monies paid to them with interest at the prevailing Bank of Ghana rates.

The government on September 26, 2017, signed a contract with Kroll Associates for some professional services.

The contract was signed on behalf of the government by Yaw Osafo Marfo, and was to take effect from February 2017.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stated that the contract "was curiously awarded to Kroll and Associates based on an expression of interest by the company."

"Based on the expression of interest, the contract was eventually awarded on sole sourcing basis without prior approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) contrary to the dictates of the Public Procurement Act 2003 (Act 663) as amended," the NDC stated.

