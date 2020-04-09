The Police said it will not shield any officers found to be culpable in the death of the civilian.

The deceased, identified as 33-year-old Tweneboah Koduah, reportedly passed away at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

However, in a statement, the Ashanti Regional Police Command, said the victim was spotted in possession of India hemp.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 lockdown: Police beats man to death in Kumasi

The Police said after being arrested, the suspect was put in the bucket of the Police vehicle but he jumped from the moving vehicle and hit his head on the ground in the process.

“On Tuesday 7th April 2020 at about 3:00 pm, he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment but died on the morning of Wednesday 8th April 2020,” the statement reads.

The Police further stated that it has received different reports from the family of the deceased and eyewitnesses, but said investigations are currently ongoing.

The Regional Command, however, assured that any officer found culpable will not be shielded.

“The Regional Police Command has received different reports from the family of the deceased, eyewitnesses and the Police. The Command has therefore tasked the Regional Crime Officer to commence a full-scale investigation into the incident.

“The Regional Command takes a very serious view of the incident and will not shield any person found to have been culpable,” it added.