Kweku Adoboli detained; set to be deported to Ghana

Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli has been arrested by authorities in the United Kingdom pending deportation to Ghana soon.

Reports indicate that Adoboli was taken into custody after attending a regular reporting session at his local police station in Livingston.

He is in a holding centre in Glasgow and has been informed that he is to be taken to Harmondsworth immigration removal centre near Heathrow.

Last month, Adoboli was left heartbroken after the Upper Tribunal of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber dismissed his request for a judicial review against his deportation.

Judge Mark Ockelton dismissed the application on the grounds that Adoboli's honesty was "seriously in question" and that he had never "admitted his wrongdoing".

Adoboli was a former trader at the Swiss bank UBS and was sentenced to seven years in prison in fraud charges.



His unauthorised trading cost the bank £1.3bn, with an even greater hit to its share values, but he insists he never personally benefited financially from his crime.