Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli?


Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli?

Kweku Adoboli, the former UBS trader convicted of fraud, has been given a temporary reprieve from deportation to Ghana, where he was born.

Kweku Adoboli play

Kweku Adoboli

Deportation flights often leave from UK military airbases but the human cargo for a flight bound for Ghana and Nigeria on Tuesday morning has been imprisoned at two Heathrow detention centres.

Until a last-minute injunction on Monday, a cargo was to include Kweku Adoboli and deported.

Adoboli was expected to be put on a charter flight late on Tuesday, but a judge has awarded a last-minute judicial review of his case.

Adoboli was expected to be put on a charter flight late on Tuesday, but a judge has awarded a last-minute judicial review of his case.

The reprieve will last "until such time as the outcome of the review is determined", the judge said.

Adoboli served four years of a seven-year sentence for a £1.4bn fraud.

He was released in 2015 and since spent time since in a mixture of paid and unpaid work which his lawyers had argued was aimed at sharing the lessons learned from his experience.

Kweku Adoboli

Kweku Adoboli

He has delivered training to people in the banking industry and to civil servants, and was staying in Livingston, West Lothian, prior to his detention.

The UK is the only country he knows; it is where he has built his life and formed his friendships and relationships, including with his partner, Alice.

Kweku has already been punished, quite severely to my mind. It still seems odd to me that a relatively inexperienced young man was trading in such large sums.

But Kweku accepted his fate with dignity and since his release from prison in July 2015 has set about assisting other business managers to learn from his mistakes.

