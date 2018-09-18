Pulse.com.gh logo
Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportation


Rogue Trader Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportation

Fortunately for Kweku Adoboli, a judge has granted the appeal for judicial review and injunction against deportation.

  • Published:
Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportation play

Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportation

The Ghanaian trader convicted for fraud in the United Kingdom (UK), Kweku Adoboli, has been given a last-minute reprieve from deportation.

This comes after a judge awarded a judicial review of the embattled banker’s case.

READ ALSO:  Deporting me to Ghana worse than being in prison – Adoboli cries

Adoboli was set to be deported to Ghana on September 18, having served four years of a seven-year sentence.

He was convicted by the UK authorities in 2012 over his involvement in a £1.8 billion fraud at Swiss bank UBS.

He was released in 2015, but was later taken into custody again and is currently being held by Scotland Yard authorities.

Kweku Adoboli play

Kweku Adoboli

 

But following news of his imminent deportation, 113 MPs and MSPs in the UK wrote to the Prime Minister and Home Secretary to demand they intervene to stop the deportation.

In a last-minute effort to prevent his deportation, Adoboli’s lawyers submitted an application for a judicial review of his case.

And, fortunately for him, a judge has granted the appeal for judicial review and injunction against deportation.

This means Adoboli will be freed from an immigration removal centre near Heathrow airport and subsequently released on bail until the outcome of the judicial review.

READ ALSO: Personality Profile: Kweku Adoboli: The rogue trader

Meanwhile, the judicial review is expected to take several months (currently unspecified) before its outcome is made public.

“Common sense has broken out: sending a 38-year-old man to a country where he has not lived since the age of four was always madness, given that he has lived in Britain since the age of 12 and the UK is where his friends and partner live and where his family life is based. It is unquestionably his home. Let’s hope that will be the judgment, as and when it is made,” Adoboli’s lawyer, Jacqui McKenzie said following the last-minute reprieve for his client.

