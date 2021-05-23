Kweku Baako declines honorary doctorate degree from UPSA

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abednego F.O Martey, cited his in Ghana’s press freedom from the military regime to date as commendable.

“The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree,” a section of the letter said.

But reacting to on Newsfile on Saturday, Mr. Baako declined the honour, insisting he has also refused several other honorary degrees in the past.

This was after the host of the programme, Samson Lardy Anyenini, congratulated him on his latest nomination to be honoured by the UPSA.

“I am aware of other universities that have tried to do this for Kweku Baako but he’s been running away from it so let’s see what will happen this time when the UPSA says it will confer the degree on him,” the host said.

But the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide replied in the negative, saying: “Same story will happen.”

Meanwhile, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) is also set to confer an honorary doctorate degree on President Nana Akufo-Addo.