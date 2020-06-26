In the judgment by an Accra High Court, the maverick lawmaker was ordered to pay damages amounting to GHS 130,000 to the seasoned journalist.

The court has also given the MP 30 days to retract and apologise three times on the platforms he used to defame Kweku Baako.

Mr. Baako in October 2018, filed a GH¢25 million defamation suit against the outspoken legislator for some alleged defamatory comments against him on various radio stations in the month of July.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

According to the veteran journalist, the MP had used several demeaning words to describe him, including ‘corrupt’, ‘hypocrite’ and ‘dishonest’.

Apart from the damages, Mr. Baako had appealed to the high court to compel the MP to apologise and retract his defamatory comments as well as perpetually restrain ‘Mr. Agyapong, his agents, assigns and servants from further publishing any defamatory words against him’.