He was initially admitted at the Konogo government hospital for days before being transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital in Kumasi, according to multiple media reports.

Until his Mr. Kyei Baffour who was also chairman of the New Patriotic Party at Asante Akyem Central in the Ashanti region.

He was nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo to become the District Chief Executive Officer of Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly.

He, was, however rejected on three occasions, complying the president to withdraw his nomination.

There were claims that the assembly rejected his nomination because he failed to pay bribes to have his way.