She also asked the Ghana Water Company Limited not to send out arrears owed for the last 3 months to avoid confusion among Ghanaians.

Addressing the press in Accra on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive to cushion Ghanaians against the coronavirus fight, Cecilia Dapaah said the her Ministry will enforce the directive.

"No landlords should take monies for water bills from their tenants, this is because government has absorbed all the cost for the next 3 months. Don't charge tenants for water," she told the media.

President Akufo-Addo

"We have held on to the old arrears to avoid confusion. The Ghana Water Company has been advised to hold on for now with all old arrears and should bring it later on."

As part of measures taken to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, President Akufo-Addo announced that government has absorbed the water bill for all Ghanaians for the next three months - April, May, and June.

In his fifth address to the nation, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instructed all water tankers (publicly and privately owned) to mobilise to ensure that there is constant water supply to all vulnerable communities.