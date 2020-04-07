The Assembly said this move became necessary due to traders’ blatant disregard for social distancing protocols.

A statement signed by the Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, said the decision to close down the market was adopted after an emergency meeting with the Kumasi Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC).

Statement from Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

According to him, committee members of the market and leaders of the trade associations were also consulted.

“…traders of the Kumasi Central Market are blatantly disregarding the World Health Organizations’s social distancing protocol in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement reads.

It added: “The leadership of the traders are to meet and set the modalities for the rotation of the various groups and update the Kumasi Metropolitan Security Council on same.”

Meanwhile, Ghana Coronavirus (COVID-19) case count has risen to 287, as of today, April 7, 2020.