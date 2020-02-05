Rhoda Lamptey, who works at the Haatso branch of Laundry Chief, said she didn’t think twice before returning the money.

A report by the Ghanareport.com quotes the 24-year-old as saying that she found the huge sum when she picked an ash pair of trousers to wash.

READ ALSO: Court drops all charges against MD of defunct UT Bank, Kofi Amoabeng

Rhoda says she didn't think twice before returning the money

“A customer came in with his items and was in a hurry to go. He didn’t take his receipt, but after he had left, I was supposed to enter his data into our system and ensure that everything was intact,” Rhoda is quoted as saying.

“I picked up his items and, while going through them, I found $1,400 in his trousers’ pocket. I hadn’t seen that money before. But when I took it, the first thing that came to my mind was our values, that is integrity.”

She explained that she took the money and gave it to her supervisor to be handed back to its rightful owner.

This act, she said, was as a result of her will to commit to the values of Christianity and the values of her employers.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: “Schools are locked; things are expensive” – Ghanaians in China cry for help

Laundry Chief commended Rhoda for her show of integrity

“Because we’ve been trained on our values, such as humility, integrity, efficiency and so on, I sent the money to her and what was supposed to be done was done,” Rhoda said.

The 24-year-old is a product of Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School and holds a diploma in Hospitality Management.

According to her, she understands the need to work for her own money, adding that, had the money been her own, she would immediately use it to further her education.

“I would go back to school. I will use it to further my education. But that doesn’t mean I should use someone’s money to further my education. I have to work very hard to further it, and I’m trusting God that He will open a way for me to continue,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rhoda’s employers at Laundry Chief rewarded her for her honesty and took to social media to celebrate her for being an apostle of integrity.