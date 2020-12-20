Yussif, who has now been called to the bar, said Dr. Bawumia fully paid his fees from day one till he completed school.

In a Facebook post, he expressed his gratitude to the Vice President, adding that, Dr. Bawumia even gave him money for his upkeep.

Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

“The man who made it possible! He paid ALL THE FEES from the faculty to Makola and provided ALL THE CHOP MONEY,” he wrote.

“When I requested to pay the final fees for PART 2 at Makola, he remarked “Use the money for something else, I want to pay for you.

“Unbelievable generosity! Sir, I am eternally grateful and may Allah grant you the best of His gifts!”

Dr. Bawumia is known for his benevolence, having lent a helping hand to many who are in need of support.

Early this year, he built, furnished, and formally handed over a two-bedroom house to an 82-year-old cured leper who had been abandoned by her family at Motori in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

Dr. Bawumia's humanitarian gesture was inspired by a Joy News documentary that depicted the sorry plight of Daari Pogo, who was forced to live in a dilapidated 5 meters by 6-meter mud hut with her granddaughter Adjara after her abandonment.

Touched by her appalling circumstances, Dr. Bawumia immediately mobilised resources and within six weeks, built and furnished a two-bedroom house for madam Pogo.

At a brief ceremony to formally hand over the building, Dr. Bawumia said the smiles on the faces of Daari Pogo and her granddaughter Adjara was enough to gladden anyone's heart.

"Today is a happy day, not just for me, but more especially my mother here Daari Pogo, and our child Adjara. I am so so happy,” he said.

"As you know, I am a Patron of the Lepers Aid Society, which helps to rehabilitate cured lepers. When I saw the Joy News report by Seth Kwame Boateng I was deeply touched, and immediately reached out to help.

"It appears as if she has been abandoned by her family due to her unfortunate affliction. But that is not how we should treat each other; we should be each other's keeper.

"Today I am here to formally hand over this house to madam Pogo, and assure her that we will continue to make sure she is well looked after. That is how we should treat each other. No one should be forced to live the way she was living,” the Vice President added.