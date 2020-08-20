The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has admitted that one of the papers in the ongoing WASSCE papers leaked minutes before it was written.

The examination body said the Mathematics (Core) 2 Paper leaked but explained that the questions were posted on social media platforms after the release of the papers from the WAEC strong rooms.

In addition to that, papers such as Social Studies and Elective Chemistry also leaked.

According to the Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mrs. Wendy Enyonam Addy-Lamptey, it had instituted investigations into the leakage of the paper.

She said "the disturbing development" had been reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Department of the Ghana Police Service.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate cancellation of leaked papers.

They appealed to the WAEC to ensure fairness and maintain the integrity of the examinations it conducts.

In a statement, it said, "As though the leakage of the Core Mathematics paper was not worrisome enough, evidence exists pointing to a leaked Chemistry paper along similar lines."

"Even as we speak, there are indications the Economics paper, being written today was leaked," the statement said.

The Minority also condemned the leakage and publication of details of WAEC examiners.