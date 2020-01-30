The Union said the resistance by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties amount to interference in the EC's work.

In a news conference addressed by its president, Isaac Jay Hyde, NUGS said the opposition to the register is a recipe for chaos.

The national president said “respectfully, NUGS would describe this situation which has led to a total poisoning of the political atmosphere in the country as uncalled for, unpatriotic and unwarranted.”

READ ALSO: Ambulance Service to demand fuel money in non-emergency situations

He said NUGS had critically examined articles of the 1992 Constitution which define the powers and functions of the EC and they appreciate the independent authority and functions of the commission.

The members of NUGS said they do not seek to undermine the inputs of the various stakeholders like the political parties, civil society and the public at large but the decisions of the commission must be respected at all times.

NUGS President

“The stance of NUGS is one and simple. NUGS stands with the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, the legal framework which administers the powers, authority and functions of all persons, groups and institutions in the country,” he said.

“Whichever way the debate may fall, one question stands tall amongst all the arguments: what does the Constitution say concerning electoral matters? The reference answer remains in Article 45 and 46,” it said.

“At this point, the NUGS is strongly calling out that all debates must cease, egos must be put aside … for the EC to execute its mandate judiciously to the good people of Ghana.”

“We call on all political parties and stakeholders to continue to use the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings to engage the EC on their concerns,” it charged.