Let’s forgive one another and move on in unity – Mahama’s Easter message

In a Facebook post, he said everyone must reflect on Jesus’ gift of forgiveness in commemorating His crucifixion.
Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for love and unity as Ghanaians join the world to celebrate Easter.
They whipped him. They spat on him. They mocked him. They treated him like a criminal. Drained of all strength, they forced him to carry a heavy cross. And then although he had committed no crime, they crucified him.
But bloodied and disgraced on the cross at Calvary, he, out of a pure heart, forgave them.
As we commemorate the crucifixion of our Lord on Good Friday, may we reflect on His gift of sacrifice and embrace his enduring lesson of forgiveness.
Let us forgive one another and move on in unity.
From my wife, Lordina and I, we wish you a blessed and most glorious Easter.
