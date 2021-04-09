Let's legalize marijuana; it could be our highest foreign exchange earner - Ras Mubarak

He cited how the some European countries and the United States have taken advantage of the sale of marijuana.
“We need to dissuade the minds of people. We’ve depended so much on cocoa and soon we will have to stop relying on oil too and we will not be gaining any revenue from that. So we need to look at generating revenue from our other resources”, he said on Accra based Happy FM.
“In Ghana, we have large tracts of land which supports the growth of marijuana and promise higher yields. It will also create jobs for our farmers who after harvesting their food crops have to wait till another planting season, leaving their lands fallow. But if we can plant Marijuana during that fallow period, it’ll be a huge source of revenue to the country”, he mentioned.