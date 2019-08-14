He said utterances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer clearly shows he has no grasp of the free senior high school concept.

According to him, scrapping the double-track system will mean destroying the very foundation of the free SHS programme.

Speaking on Accra based Class FM, Dr. Adutwum said: "The former president has said that he will scrap the double-track system. The problem he has is that [the] double-track [system] is the bridge, [so], if you scrap the double-track [system], you don’t have a free senior high school [programme]."

“So, that is the concern I have; that even though former President Mahama may not have said that: ‘I’ll do away with the free senior high school programme’, but if you say that you’ll get rid of the double-track, then probably you’re not understanding how the system is working”, Dr Adutwum stressed.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government is “using the double-track [system] to execute” the free SHS programme.

Demonstrating how scrapping the double-track will collapse the free SHS programme, Dr Adutwum said: “…You have 150,000 students who are interested in going to school, there were no facilities, you use the double-track [system] to accommodate them, so, if you come and you scrap it, where are the 150,000 students going to go?”.

John Mahama had said, "A new NDC government will improve the Free SHS programme and make it better”, announcing: “We will abolish the current shift (double-track) system, reintroduce the more efficient three-terms per academic year programme, and bring back the emphasis on skills training, technical and vocational education to provide students with more options, as they go forward with their choices in diverse career and aptitude paths”.