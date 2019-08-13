He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is determined to cancel the Free Senior High School policy if it wins power.

"I know that there are people in this country who don't want this policy, who have been campaigning against this policy. They are dreaming that they are going to come back to power to cancel the policy," he said.

According to him, "I want them to know that they are not coming back to power, and the Free Senior High School policy has come to stay. They still haven’t woken up from their dreams; they dreamt in 2016 that they were on course for victory. They did not know that the Ghanaian people were no longer interested in entrusting them with power. They still haven’t woken up from their dreams."

Nana Addo made this known when he addressed staff and students of the Bolgatanga Senior High School, Bolgatanga, in the Upper West Region, as part of his 2-day working visit to that region.

He stated that the 2020 election will give the Ghanaian people another opportunity to tell the NDC that "they live in another world and we the people of Ghana also live in another world."

He stated that the most effective answer would be for SHS 3 students, who would be sitting for next year's WASSCE, to put up a stellar performance in their examination.

"I am confident that the results of those exams next year are going to show that this policy is a good policy for our development. The policy is in your hands and you can demonstrate the quality of the education that you have received by the quality of the results of next year’s exams. I have confidence that the result will be positive and everyone will say, ‘Yes!, it was a good idea to go down this road. Our young men and women are benefiting, and this is the way to go for progress and development," Nana Addo added.

Addressing the concerns of the school, the he indicated that, within the next two weeks, the award of the contract for a new dormitory block and a new classroom will be awarded.

"Some of the things that he wants to have done are going to be the responsibility of the Minister for Education, and that is why he came down today. The bus is the concern of Mr President and that is my personal commitment. Big Boss, very soon, you will get a new bus,” he said.