The donation forms part of John Mahama's resolve to equip the party to recapture power in 2020.

The vehicles include Nissan pickup vehicles and Renault Duster Saloon cars. They were reportedly donated towards Mahama's internal campaign for flagbearer, however, they were not used.

The National Chairman thanked the President Mahama and assured him that the vehicles will be used to campaign vigorously for his re-election as President of Ghana in the 2020 election.

John Mahama promised to intensify his efforts to raise logistics and resources for the party in the run up to the campaign for Victory 2020.