Mahama donates relief items to Benkrom flood victims

Emmanuel Tornyi

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has donated assorted items to support victims of the Benkrom flood in the Techiman North Constituency.

He presented a quantity of food and non-food items to the chief and people following a recent flood that affected the community.

The donated items included 300 bags of rice, 50 pieces of mattresses, 40 boxes of cooking oil secondhand clothes, 40 boxes of tomato paste, and 40 boxes of tinapa, among others.

Mahama said the benevolent gesture underscores his usual commitment to providing immediate humanitarian assistance to those grappling with the aftermath of such an unexpected calamity.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

