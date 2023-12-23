Mahama engages residents of Mankessim, pledges a modernized market for the people

Going beyond the immediate concerns, Mahama's engagement in Mankessim allowed him to grasp a deeper understanding of the community's long-term development needs. This approach underscores Mahama's commitment to responsive governance, ensuring that the diverse needs of the population are taken into consideration.

The visit reflects a broader governance philosophy that emphasizes inclusion and community participation. His decision to engage directly with the people aligns with democratic principles, advocating for leaders to be accessible and attuned to the realities faced by citizens at the grassroots level.

These interactions foster a sense of shared responsibility and collaborative problem-solving between leaders and the communities they serve.

Addressing the gathered crowd, Mahama made significant pledges aimed at addressing the challenges faced by the people of Mankessim and assured the community that, if elected in 2024, his government would consider every challenge in collaboration with community leaders and authorities to address concerns and alleviate hardships.

Mahama hinted at plans for a newly modernized market for the people of Mankessim. The proposed market, styled after the successful Kejetia market, aims to boost trade in the region and among neighboring areas.

"We have constructed pavement and developed the market but it is time for the people of Mankessim to have a newly modernized market to boost trade in the region. The plan for the construction of the kejetia-styled market has been laid down, we will allocate funds for the commencement when we assume power come 2024"

Turning his attention to the local fishing community, Mahama pledged to put measures in place to subsidize premix products, thereby boosting the productivity of local fishers. This commitment aligns with efforts to support the livelihoods of those engaged in the vital fishing industry in Mankessim.

Furthermore, Mahama assured teachers and government workers in the community that his government would add financial muscle to tighten the teacher's housing scheme. This initiative aims to enable educators and government employees to have access to fitting accommodations, with payment spread over monthly installments.

Mahama also added his voice to calls made to the government to submit the Lithium agreement to Parliament. He expressed optimism that the lawmakers will do a good job in scrutinizing the deal if it is eventually presented to the House.

“The lithium agreement must come to parliament, it must go to Parliament when it gets its to parliament, I trust that our MPs will look into it and give Ghana a good deal,” Mr Mahama said.