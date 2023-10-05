Mahama leads NDC to mourn with President Kufuor

The delegation included the national chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chair of the NDC Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, members of the NDC Council of Elders, and the party's Political Committee.

Mr. Mahama left a message in the Book of Condolence, stating: "We are all saddened by the passing of our respected mother, former First Lady Madam Theresa Kufuor. She carried herself with dignity and was truly acknowledged by the people of Ghana as the mother of the Nation. On this sad occasion, our hearts go out to the widower, President Agyekum Kufuor, and the entire family. May God grant her peaceful repose."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Theresa Kufuor served as Ghana’s First Lady from 2001 to 2009 when her husband was the country’s head of state.

John and Theresa are blessed with five children - J. Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Saah Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor. They also have eight grandchildren.