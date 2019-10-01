Sheikh Kamal-Deen passed on over the weekend aged 103.

According to Mr Mahama, Sheikh Kamal-Deen was one of the great pillars behind the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Nuhu Sharubutu and contributed immensely to the state of religious tolerance and cooperation the country enjoys.

“May Allah grant our late Sheikh Kamal-Deen Janatul Firdaus,” Mr Mahama posted on Facebook.

Revered by many, Sheikh Kamaludeen was an Islamic Cleric and the National Chief Imam’s childhood best friend and classmate.

The deceased has received several accolades in the West African Sub-region as he was one of the most learned Islamic teachers and Clerics.

The late Sheikh was laid to rest at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra in line with Muslim tradition.

The National Chief Imam officiated the funeral ceremony (Janazah).