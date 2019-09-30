He said the focus of the party should be on the 2024 general elections as there is a realistic chance of winning that one.

The former president made these revelations at a cadres meeting of the NDC in Kumasi over the weekend.

"For a Cadres meeting to be taking place, if we cannot do a serious indent examination of our strength and weakness then it is not a real Cadres meeting. It’s nice to hear your determination towards 2020 victory, and yes there are some among us in the leadership who initially didn’t think after four years you can wrestle power from these people."

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama

And yet, if I may speak frankly, have gone ahead and almost purchased the power of this party into the pocket and claiming to be aiming into 2020 when I know and some of you should know that their aim is not really towards 2020,” he said.

He added that “Because it is not easy to wrestle power from this person in their so-called mid-term strike but that natural drift could, may and will come possibly after 8 years. Meanwhile, you have secured 2020 out of the way for yourself, so you will be there knowing down well that you are just using it as a transit when you know 2024 is your target”