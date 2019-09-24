Speaking at a meeting with the Catholic Bishops Conference in Accra, Mahama asked the Conference and Ghanaians generally to request from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo why the government would renegotiate a contract to the disadvantage of Ghanaians when there was low risk to the government.

"There was low risk in the Aker energy situation, so why would the government reduce its stake by about 48% to 18%?"

The former President observed that just like many other deals that had party cronies directly participating, some of the key persons involved in the renegotiated Aker energy deal are linked to the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and his Databank.

Mahama asked that the Conference and other faith-based organisations, as the conscience of the nation, to speak out against the negative happenings in the country.

The meeting, part of the broad consultations initiated by the NDC to interact with stakeholders and key organisations ahead of the 2020 general elections, discussed a number of issues including the growing insecurity across the country, attacks on press freedom, the energy sector, abandoning of government projects, education including implementation of the free SHS, corruption, abuse of government procurement processes, corruption and the banking sector crisis.

The Catholic Bishops Conference was led by the President of Conference Most Rev. Philip Naameh. Also present were the Vice President and Archbishop of Cape Coast Most Rev. Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, Archbishop of Accra Most Rev. Bonaventure Kwofie, Bishop of Jasikan Gabriel Mante, the Secretary-General of the Conference and Directors from the National Catholic Secretariat.

Accompanying the former President were the NDC General Secretary- Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament- Alban S. K. Bagbin, a National Vice Chairperson- Madam Sherry Ayittey and Ghana’s former Ambassador to the Holy See- Sir James Bebaako Mensah.

The others were former Chief of Staff- Julius Debrah, MP for Bolgantanga Central- Isaac Adongo, MP for Pru West- Dr. Kwabena Donkor, MP for North Tongu- Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and a Deputy National Women Organiser- Maame Efua Houadjeto.