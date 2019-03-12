He said Dr. Kwabena Adjei's contributions left an indelible mark on the democratic development of the NDC as a party and Ghana.

He remembered the late NDC Chairman, Dr. Adjei for his firm and effective leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament of which he was a member between 1996 and 2000.

In a Facebook post, he said his impassioned contributions to parliamentary debates and unflinching commitment have been a reference point for contemporary politicking.

READ MORE: President Akufo-Addo mourns NDC's Dr. Kwabena Adjei

He added: "During my visit to him last Sunday at the Ridge Hospital, the doctors described his condition as stable. He was in good cheer and was positive he will join us in the political trenches soon.

"His demise has left a huge void in the NDC and left Ghana the poorer for it.

"I join my wife, Lordina, to extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his family and the entire NDC."

Dr. Adjei was confirmed dead this at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge.

He was battling with a protracted sickness. He died three days after marking his 76th birthday on March 9, 2019.

He was the NDC Chairman from 2005 to 2014 and he was the Majority Leader in Parliament from 1998 to 2000.

Meanwhile, the NDC has declared a three-day mourning period in honour of the late national chairman.

READ MORE: NDC deceived Mahama - Kwabena Adjei

The NDC, in a statement signed by its General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, directed all party flags to fly at half-mast and a suspension of all party activities during the three-day mourning period.

As a result, a scheduled NEC meeting and the induction ceremony of former President John Mahama as the flag bearer of the party billed for Wednesday, 13 March 2019, has been postponed.