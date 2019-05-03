According to him, "The reaction of governments to the work of journalists, and the impact of inaccurate news reports by journalists are issues that have dominated journalism over the last few years."

The rule of law is especially important in regard to protecting the right to freedom of expression for everyone.

The security must be especially guaranteed for "journalists, media workers, and social media producers who generate a significant amount of public-interest journalism".

On the occasion of World Press Freedom day, Mahama in a Facebook post congratulated journalists and encouraged the "Ghana Journalists Association, media men and women and bloggers to consider deeply and discuss how to remain relevant to society within the framework of the 2019 theme, "Media for Democracy, Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation".