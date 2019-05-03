He said the former president will rise again to power like Jesus Christ.

“When Jesus Christ came to this earth, he healed the sick, fed those who were hungry and did many things for the needy and mankind including signs and wonders, but later what happened to him?", he posited on Peace FM.

"They despised and crucified him when the time came. But he rose again, and in such like manner will ex-President Mahama be president again” he said.

Kofi Adams said it will be reckless for anyone to rule out Mahama in 2020. He also said God intentionally made the NDC to lose.

“God himself knows why he didn’t allow John Dramani Mahama to win the 2016 elections because I am sure that if he had won that election, the noise that the NPP made that they will make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, that 83 ministers under Mahama were many and so they should be reduced and I am sure by now they will still be saying Nana Addo would have used 50 ministers if Mahama had won the 2016 elections", he said.

He added that “with change of government we have seen that the 1D1F which he used state fuel to go to Ekumfi to cut sod for the commencement of a factory with the assurance that a year by this time the factory will be running, today, beyond the sign board, we cannot see anything there but rather individual existing factories have been brandish as 1D1F”.