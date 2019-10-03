He said that was the main reason why he lost the 2016 general elections woefully.

Commenting on why he was removed from his position as National Security Advisor, Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah told host Nuong Faalong, “He changed me because when you are very tough, people do not like handling tough people”.

“I am too hot to handle,” he stressed.

For him, there was no need of the changes made in government in the aftermath of the demise of John Evans Atta Mills.

John Mahama

“It hurt the NDC and it hurt Ghana…they want people that will sing their praises, that will lie down for them but I am too stubborn, too tough, too principled.”

The retired army officer added that virtually clearing the house of experienced and competent people was an act of Mr Mahama cutting his nose to spite his face.