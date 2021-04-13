Making romantic comments about women at work is sexual violence – Lawyer

The theme of the programme was: “Gender Based Violence: Impact on Health and Productivity in a COVID-19 World.”

“If you are a young lady and your boss has asked you to come greet him every morning before he gets energy to work and you cannot say no because he has authority over your salary increase, promotion or sustenance, it is a work place abuse,” she said, as quoted by the GNA.

“Very soon, it will move from that to let’s go on a lunch date and then dinner date and to the others.”

She explained that sexual addresses on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook were also forms of sexual violence at the workplace.