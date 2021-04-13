RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Making romantic comments about women at work is sexual violence – Lawyer

Emmanuel Ayamga

Men who pass sexual and romantic comments about women at the workplace are culpable for sexual violence.

This is according to a legal practitioner, Freda Aniwaah Boateng, who is the Group Head, Legal & Corporate Services, Alianz Ghana.

She noted that verbal comments were also a form of sexual harassment and not just physical touches.

Ms. Aniwaah Boateng was speaking at a seminar organised by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association in Accra.

The theme of the programme was: “Gender Based Violence: Impact on Health and Productivity in a COVID-19 World.”

“If you are a young lady and your boss has asked you to come greet him every morning before he gets energy to work and you cannot say no because he has authority over your salary increase, promotion or sustenance, it is a work place abuse,” she said, as quoted by the GNA.

“Very soon, it will move from that to let’s go on a lunch date and then dinner date and to the others.”

She explained that sexual addresses on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook were also forms of sexual violence at the workplace.

She, therefore, called on corporate institutions and working environments to develop measures to enable victims to speak up whenever they were harassed.

