According to a statement signed by ASP Simon Tenku, for the police directorate, Public Affairs, the uniformed man captured in the viral video in not a police officer.

“The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a video which has gone viral on social media, in which a uniformed person is seen kicking a young man who was kneeling before some civilians. The person seen kicking the victim in the said video is not a police officer,” the statement issued Friday, March 22, 2019 stated.

The statement further explained that the man seen in the video assaulting the boy is municipal guard with the Swedru Municipal Assembly.

“He is a civilian, a Metropolitan guard of the Swedru Municipal Assembly. Preliminary investigation shows that at about 3:00 pm on Thursday, 21st March 2019 at Agona Swedru in the Central Region, the victim was arrested by civilians including Metropolitan guard of the Swedru Municipal Assembly for an alleged offence.”

The police went on to assure the public the matter is currently being investigated by the Swedru Divisional Police command.

Watch glory video below; viewer discretion is advised

“The civilians started assaulting the victim/suspect. However when the attention of the police officer on duty nearby was drawn to the scene, the officer went to the rescue of the victim and filed a report at the Agona Swedru Police station,” the statement added.