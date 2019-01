Mr. Attafuah was relieved off his duties on Wednesday in a letter signed by the Minister of Aviation, Jospeh Kofi Adda, according to Accra based Starr FM.

In the dismissal letter, Mr. Attafuah was instructed to hand over to the Deputy MD, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa.

President Akufo Addo appointed Mr. Attafuah as the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) in March 2017.