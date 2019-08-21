Manasseh Azure drops names of 'corrupt' officials behind contracts for sale exposé

The exposé titled 'Contracts for sale' by Manasseh Azure is expected to expose names and faces behind the sale of government contracts by some top government officials who engage in the activities of taking bribes before awarding contracts to companies.

The investigative journalist is expected to drop the documentary today, August 21, 2019.

Some officials of the Roads and Highways Ministry were captured in the exposé receiving cash in exchange to award contracts to loyal supporters of the government.

A one minute trailer shared on social media shows Manasseh Azure squatting on an untarred road showing a road contract document he obtained from Roads and Highways ministry and from where he got the document, said it is "intriguing and disturbing".

Watch the teaser below: