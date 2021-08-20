Manasseh Azure’s headline on Zoomlion’s GHS95 million report was very reckless – Adom-Otchere

In an editorial on his show about a preliminary report by the Auditor General on a GHS95 million waste plant by Zoomlion, he said the report is not conclusive for anyone to allege stealing on the part of Zoomlion.

“This is a very very reckless headline. That’s why today when you go and GhanaWeb and you put this in you won’t see the story. They are protecting him. Because anybody who takes out a writ of defamation against this guy he will win.”

Paul Adom-Otchere further argued that the preliminary report by the AG is without the response of Zoomlion, therefore, there should patience till the final report is out.

Manasseh Azure wrote an article on the report by the Auditor General and titled it: “Government is stealing our money and giving it to Zoomlion”.

In a Facebook post, Manasseh Azure claimed that Jospong Group of Companies have consistently been featured in audit reports as having caused one infraction or the other.

As far he is concerned, government is in bed with the company and that the figures revealed by the Auditor-General is a tip of the actual monies which are being paid to the company by government.

Manasseh criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not honoring his promise of stopping deals that benefits a private citizen at the expense of the country. Manasseh further quizzed if President Akufo-Addo”s u-turn on the matter is indication of him personally benefitting from what he considers to be the looting of the public purse by Jospong Group of Companies.

Mr. Adom-Otchere further said such reckless writings by Manasseh Azure is the reason why he was sacked at Multimedia and he will face further sackings in the future.