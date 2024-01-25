Manhyia chiefs regret visiting Jubilee House, narrate embarrassing disrespect

The NPP delegation, including National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, General Secretary Justin Koduah Frimpong, and Ernest Owusu Bempah, responded to a summons from the Palace regarding an alleged disparaging comment made by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the party's parliamentary vetting for the upcoming January 27, 2024 primaries.

Nana Kofi-Wusu expressed his disappointment, stating, "There's too much disrespect in how you guys are conducting your political activities, even though some NDC and NPP members accord us the needed respect." He specifically addressed Nana B and General Secretary Kodua, warning them against using politics to undermine the revered Chieftaincy institution inherited from their ancestors.

Narrating their experience during the Jubilee House visit, Nana Kofi-Wusu recounted, "Last time we came to your place, the President had traveled, so we decided to visit the Vice President. When we got there, this was our treatment – 'Don’t pass here, pass here, go!' What they did to us in the Jubilee House, oh. But you come here with pride; we even facilitate your coming to Manhyia without any frustration."

He emphasized that the treatment was not only bad but also humiliating. Comparing the reception at the Jubilee House to the respect extended to NPP members when visiting Manhyia, Nana Kofi-Wusu questioned, "When you come here with your cameras, don’t we allow you to take pictures in Manhyia with Otumfuo, including shaking hands with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II? Don’t we allow you to do all this easily?"

Addressing the NPP delegation, Kyeame Kofi-Wusu asserted that the Kumasi Traditional Council would not sit idly by while the NPP potentially damages the relationship between Manhyia and the party. He concluded with a proverbial piece of advice, "Don’t allow one groundnut to destroy thousands of your groundnut. Remove the rotten one and throw it away for your peace."