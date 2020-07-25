He said the sound conclusion of the investigations is good for Ghana’s image internationally, therefore, the need to de-polarize it.

In a press release on Friday, Martin Amidu said the investigations will also givevthe former President John Mahama an opportunity to clear his name.

In a letter to the Ministry seeking urgent evacuation of Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Samuel Adam Mahama, to Ghana “in order to assuage not only his own image but also that of his brother the former President, who accuses this Office of tainting his image by the investigation of the suspected allegations”.

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

“This is because until Samuel Mahama answers in Court for the suspected allegations discovered by the investigation of this Office against him as a Ghanaian citizen, the unwarranted politicization of this simple corruption crime by his family and supporters will continue,” the release noted.

Therefore, the request wants Mr Adam Mahama joined to the evacuation flight for stranded Ghanaians scheduled for Monday, July 27.

Already, the Office has alerted the International Criminal Police Organisation, INTERPOL, on the investigations.