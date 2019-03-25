Massive slum springs up along Accra-Tema motorway

Accra and Tema, the main urban centre and accommodates about half the urban population.

Rapid urban growth in the cities has led to the development of unplanned settlements.

Unplanned areas, characterised by inferior living conditions such as limited access to infrastructure, limited plot accessibility, and rudimentary housing construction-materials, pose a long-term risk to the quality of life for city residents.

Settlements along the half-stretch of the Tema motorway from Tetteh Quarshie to the Community 18 junction exit on the motorway is a situation that has been building up, pun intended, for several years.

The presence of these settlements poses dangers to lives, both the residents and users of the motorway, especially the industrial and residential properties on both sides of the road.

The risks of fire damage and criminals using these settlements as hideouts to commit crimes on the motorway are possible.

However, the 1﻿9-kilometre highway is currently in a deplorable state as it is covered with deep potholes and road markings have been wiped off by the thousands of vehicles that ply the roads every day.

The Tema motorway has deteriorated and now a death trap with high traffic growth and encroachment.

The state of the Accra-Tema motorway can be described as criminal negligence of the highest order on the part of those responsible for its maintenance.