This was confirmed by the Media Liaison of the medical facility, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson.

She said, since testing positive for the virus, Dr. Tamaklo and his family have been taking precautionary measures by self-isolating.

According to her, “they are all well” and the family has been “self-isolating together and are taking all the medical advice and precautionary measures.”

Dr. Elikem Tamaklo

The Nyaho Medical Centre has some of its non-clinical staff, including its Managing Director, currently working remotely.

This is part of the Medical Centre’s Business Continuity Plan, Ms. Agyeiwaa Rockson said.

“This was to enable efficient social distancing at the Centre as well as create enough room for clinical staff to continue to provide quality care to patients,” she further explained.

“Over the last two weeks, Dr Tamaklo was not physically present on the hospital premises and thus, we can confirm that the exposure was from the community.”

The Media Liaison added that, although Dr. Tamaklo will take a short leave, the Nyaho Medical Centre will continue to operate 24 hours a day throughout every week.