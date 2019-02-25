Frederick Mwenviel Dibkuu is currently a police officer who works at the Criminal Data and Service Bureau Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the police headquarters.

When artist Mwenviel puts pencil to paper, his works really come to life.

His clever pencil and charcoal drawings are achieved by a trick of the mind, using shading and angles to give them a life of their own and make them leap off the page.

"I want my drawings to put across the message that the eye can trick the mind and make you believe that there are dimensions that are not really there," Mwenviel Dibkuu said.

His clever life-like pencil drawings area are achieved by a trick of the mind and he's a native from Wa in the Upper West region.

Using his own hands and objects to make the drawings appear even more life-like, they appear to show two men using their strength to pull a pencil out of the artist’s hand, as well as a snake slithering away as its being drawn.

He is a believer of administering art to conceptualize possibilities, forecast future happenings.

"Drawing has always been my first preference and use several mediums in this field. Being able to jump between the monochromes of graphite to the colored pencils is easy and gives variety to my work and interest to my portfolio," he told Pulse.com.gh.