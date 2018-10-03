Pulse.com.gh logo
Melania Trump tours Cape Coast Castle


At the Cape Coast Castle, Melania was taken through the history of how slaves were transported to Europe by the colonialists.

The First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump is currently touring the Cape Coast Castle on the second day of her 4-country trip to Africa.

Melania, who arrived in Accra yesterday, visited the heritage site in the company of some top Ghanaian government officials and US Embassy officials.

As part of her tour, the US First Lady will visit Kenya,Malawi and Egypt after she jets off from Ghana today.

The castle was used to hold slaves under degrading and inhumane conditions before they were loaded onto ships and sold in the Americas, especially the Caribbean.

 

This “gate of no return” was the last stop before crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2009, Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama also visited the castle as part of their activities while on an official visit to Ghana.

Melania is in Africa courtesy the USAID on a campaign which aims to improve child welfare, especially when it comes to online behaviour and addiction to opioids.

