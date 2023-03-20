Menstrual Hygiene: UDS student donates sanitary pads to 2 schools in Tamale

Pulse Ghana

Sheriff, who studying Basic Education at UDS, believes sanitary pads are a necessity for ladies, but its cost makes it unaffordable for some.

He noted that some students have been complaining about the rising cost of sanitary pads, hence his decision to make the donation.

Meanwhile, the President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo has called for the taxes on sanitary pads to be scrapped.

He said this during the maiden edition of the “Girl Power Project” programme which was organised at the University of Cape Coast earlier in March.

He noted that girls from less-privileged homes have been left marginalized due to the high cost of sanitary pads in the country.

