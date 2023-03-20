ADVERTISEMENT
Menstrual Hygiene: UDS student donates sanitary pads to 2 schools in Tamale

Pulse Staff

A level 300 student of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Shephic Sheriff Saeed, has donated sanitary pads to two basic schools in Dungu, a community located in Tamale South in the Northern region.

This humanitarian exercise was geared towards educating female students on how to carry themselves during their menstrual cycle and to promote menstrual hygiene.

Sheriff, who studying Basic Education at UDS, believes sanitary pads are a necessity for ladies, but its cost makes it unaffordable for some.

He noted that some students have been complaining about the rising cost of sanitary pads, hence his decision to make the donation.

Meanwhile, the President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo has called for the taxes on sanitary pads to be scrapped.

He said this during the maiden edition of the “Girl Power Project” programme which was organised at the University of Cape Coast earlier in March.

He noted that girls from less-privileged homes have been left marginalized due to the high cost of sanitary pads in the country.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to scrap taxes paid on sanitary pads to make it affordable to all girls.

